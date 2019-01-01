Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for Viking drama

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are set to reunite for new Viking drama, The Northman.

The duo played onscreen couple Celeste and Perry Wright in HBO's Big Little Lies, and according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, they have now been cast as the two leads for director Robert Eggers's next film.

The Viking revenge saga is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, and Eggers penned the screenplay with Icelandic poet and novelist, Sjon.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Alexander's younger brother, It star Bill Skarsgard, are also in talks to join the historical epic.

Nicole won an Emmy in 2017 for her role in Big Little Lies as mother-of-two Celeste, who suffers terrible abuse at the hands of her husband Perry.

The Oscar-winning actress will next be seen as Gretchen Carlson opposite Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in Bombshell, which is released in December.

Alexander will next appear on the big screen in next year's Godzilla vs. Kong and is currently filming a TV adaptation of Stephen King's apocalyptic horror, The Stand. The 43-year-old will play villain Randall Flagg on the series.

"It's extraordinarily thrilling and exciting. It's a fantastic opportunity, an iconic figure and we're just getting started. I was up there last week and filmed for a couple of days," Alexander said of the upcoming CBS show.