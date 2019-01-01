David Duchovny joins The Craft remake

David Duchovny has joined the cast of The Craft reboot.

The X-Files actor has signed on for the reimagining of the 1996 film in an unspecified role, according to editors at Deadline.

He will join a cast which includes Bad Times at the El Royale's Cailee Spaeny, who will lead the film as Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women. The group soon begins experimenting with witchcraft, which leads to terrifying consequences.

In the original, that character was called Sarah and played by Robin Tunney, who discovers she has a telekinetic gift after transferring to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles.

Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk played the members of the dangerous teenage witches coven, with '90s heartthrob Skeet Ulrich starring as Tunney's love interest, Chris.

These characters will be played by Blockers star Gideon Adlon, Greenleaf's Lovie Simone and newcomers Zoey Luna and Nicholas Galitzine.

Zoe Lister-Jones is writing, directing, and executive producing the project, while Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse Productions alongside Douglas Wick of Red Wagon Entertainment, who produced the original film. Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original, will serve as an executive producer.

Tunney recently expressed her interest in the new movie, telling etalk, "They are still remaking it. Zoe Lister-Jones is writing it and I may or may not do it. I'm so proud of that movie. It was the first lead I ever had and it's a movie young girls today still watch at sleepovers."

The Craft will mark Duchovny's first movie role since 2013's Louder Than Words, although he was seen on screen last year reprising the role of Fox Mulder in a one-off comeback series of The X-Files. He is currently developing his 2016 novel Bucky F**king Dent into a film.