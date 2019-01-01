Regina King: 'Donald Trump has opened white people's eyes to racism'

Regina King has discovered Donald Trump's presidency has opened her white friends' eyes to racism in their own families.

The 48-year-old actress appears as Detective Angela Abar/Sister Night in a new TV spin-off of DC Comics Watchmen series that takes on the contemporary theme of white supremacists' renewed activity.

In an interview with The Guardian, the star said Trump's election, which has been blamed for a rise in racist attitudes, has just tapped into underlying prejudice black women like her have always experienced - but has now brought into the open.

"Being black, it's (racism is) part of my life," she explained. "What's happened is that Trump has just emboldened people. They were always there, feeling the way they've been feeling, but now, oh my gosh."

Revealing how some of her pals have discovered family members hold racist views, she added: "There are a lot of people - white friends I have - who have had this wedge in their families. They knew maybe a family member was a little less progressive, but whoa! Now they're finding out their views were so far apart."

The new Watchmen series follows the rise of a white supremacist group called The Seventh Cavalry, who are warped followers of Rorschach, the controversial anti-hero of the original comics.

Regina said she hopes the focus on such dangerous groups, helps enlighten white Americans about an issue black citizens have known is not just confined to their country's past.

"It's easy to pretend that something didn't exist if you're not talking about it," she mused. "Within our community, yes, we're talking about it all the time, because we're living it generation to generation. But for a lot of white Americans, ignorance is bliss. For them."

Watchmen will premiere on HBO on Sunday.