NEWS Taylor Swift worries her happiness could affect her songwriting Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift has admitted the idea of being happy concerns her, because she might not be able to write her trademark breakup songs anymore.



The star has enjoyed high-profile relationships with the likes of Harry Styles and Calvin Harris, and is known for her breakup anthems like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble.



Speaking during her performance for National Public Radio's (NPR) Tiny Desk concert series at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., the singer revealed she gets asked whether happiness would affect her songwriting a lot, and claimed the question "has the potential to seriously deteriorate her mental health".



"It's an interesting question," she mused. "When I would get that question as a young person, I'd kind of be like, 'Well, I started out writing songs about stuff I had no idea about'. Like I started writing songs when I was 12 years old and they were usually about heartbreak, I had no idea what I was talking about, but I had watched movies and read books."



Taylor, who is currently promoting her latest chart-topping record Lover, went on to confess she's mulled over the question often in recent years, explaining: "Would I not be able to do the thing I love the most in the world? Would I not be able to write breakup songs anymore?



However, she concluded she has no plans to ditch her heartbreak tunes whether she's happy or not, joking: "I love writing breakup songs. They're so fun to write!"