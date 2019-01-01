NEWS Demi Moore likes to 'celebrate' her losses Newsdesk Share with :







The 56-year-old actress thinks people learn a lot from their low points in life so as well as enjoying the good moments, everyone should be thankful for the things that go wrong because they make the highs seem even better.



Speaking at a conversation and private dinner in New York in honour of her new memoir 'Inside Out', she told the audience: " It's not the wins, but in our losses that we gain our depth and insights, and while it's great to celebrate the wins when they are there -- don't overlook them -- it's beautiful to equally celebrate the losses.



"Without them, we don't have the pleasure of really experiencing our wins. And [the book] is definitely a win."



Among the guests at the even were Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis' daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis, who poked fun at the 'Ghost' actress before she gave her speech.



According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Tallulah said: "Mommy, I'm so proud of you and everything you've done in the book.



"Everyone is like, 'It's a whole night of you,' which is so humble ... You do it like a champ."



Rumer recently praised Demi - who has a third daughter, Scout, with Bruce - for being so candid in her book, which covers subjects including her failed marriage to Ashton Kutcher, being raped as a teenager, and her battle with substance abuse.



She said: "I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughter, I've watched her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader.



"What I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories. She takes accountability. She takes responsibility, and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she's the first one to say that.



"She's allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor without being, 'Oh, I survived this and this is who I am because of this story.' "