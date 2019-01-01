NEWS Jennifer Lawrence to marry fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lawrence will reportedly tie the knot with fiance Cooke Maroney on Saturday.



According to TMZ, the pair will wed in front of 150 guests at a swanky Rhode Island venue after an eight-month engagement, and have enlisted the help of wedding planner Mark Seed to put on an "elaborate affair" for their friends and family.



The publication reported the couple has put together a menu of bespoke cocktails, including bourbon old-fashioneds or gin cucumber lavender champagnes, and guests will be greeted with canapes including sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignets.



They will then sit down for a main course of wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter, or a five-week-aged leg of beef served with forager's sauce, plus all the trimmings, while the dessert menu reportedly consists of fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallow s'mores.



Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in February, with the Silver Linings Playbook star opening up about her love for her art dealer beau during a chat on Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler over the summer, gushing: "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."