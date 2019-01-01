Jenna Dewan was blindsided by ex Channing Tatum's new romance

Jenna Dewan had to pull a handful of tweets she wrote after learning her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, was dating singer Jessie J, because they weren't "graceful".

The actress and TV personality admits she found out about the new romance online - just like everyone else - and she was upset she didn't get a warning from her now-ex.

"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship," she writes in her new book Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday. "I felt blindsided."

She tapped out her frustration in a series of tweets, but didn't send them: "Instead of reacting the way I wanted... I asked myself this: 'How do I choose grace in this moment?'"

She ended up choosing not to press send.

Tatum and the British singer were first linked romantically in October 2018.

Dewan is now dating actor and singer Steve Kazee and she's expecting a child with him. She and Channing are parents to daughter Everly.

Tatum and Dewan have reportedly agreed to legally become single, despite the fact they haven't fully settled their divorce case yet.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the pair are bifurcating the status of their divorce, meaning they will become single in the eyes of the law and are free to marry someone else. The rest of the divorce case will remain open, as they negotiate a settlement of their finances and custody of their six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.