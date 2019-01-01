Kurt Sutter fired from Sons of Anarchy spin-off

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been fired from the set of the show's spin-off, Mayans M.C.

The writer penned a letter to the biker drama's cast and crew, confirming the reports he had been axed, and apologising for creating "wreckage" on the set.

"At least being fired for being an abrasive d**k is on brand," he wrote in the letter, obtained by Deadline and TMZ, explaining complaints against him led to his dismissal.

The second season of Mayans is currently airing, and Sutter insists the show is in good hands, but he's hurt and angry about the way he was dismissed, confessing he struggled with the Disney culture after the company took over all FX productions, including Mayans M.C.

"I've felt the creative scrutiny of Disney from day one," he writes. "Notes on scripts and cuts have been heavy handed. Demanding a level of dumbing-down story and inane PC (political correctness) restraints like I've never experienced before. I genuinely feared for the creative future of the storytelling. So I pushed back. Hard.

"What p**ses me off, what hurts the most, is that (FX Networks Chairman) John Landgraf and (Disney TV Studios Chairman) Dana Walden sat across from me and sited (sic) a summary of a slanted truth formulated by lawyers and clerks.

"They blamed my dismissal on the cast and crew. People I care about. People I respect. They had no first hand knowledge of anything they were saying. They've never been on set or spoken to any of my people. I'm not saying all of the intel was bulls**t. But I know that's not why I was fired."

Sutter went on to allege Disney bosses wanted him gone because he is "dangerous to the wholesome brand".

"The truth is, the suits wanted me gone. I stepped on toes and bruised egos. And in this Disney regime, I'm dangerous to the wholesome brand. And clearly not worth the trouble. So 18 years of friendship, loyalty and producing quality television, was flushed down the drain," he added. "I send this diatribe because I feel deeply wronged. They embarrassed me. They created a false narrative that could damage my reputation and career. I want them to understand the depth of that mistake."