NEWS Little Mix detail new talent show to rival The X Factor Newsdesk Share with :







Little Mix have confirmed reports they are launching their own TV talent show to rival The X Factor.



The former X Factor champions have announced plans to stage a Saturday night show for the BBC, titled Little Mix: The Search.



Talented singers will be sorted into groups on the programme and the winning combination of talent will join the girl group on its 2020 summer tour.



Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will serve as mentors on the show and all contestants will have access to the band's voice coaches, producers, and stylists.



Thirlwall tells the BBC, "We want to create incredible groups who really gel because we've been there and done that and we're still doing it now. I feel like we really know what it takes and we will be there to help them properly along the way."



Nelson adds, "It's exciting as well because there's going to be so many different types of groups. We want boy groups, girl groups, mixed groups."