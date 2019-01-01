NEWS Scarlett Johansson 'surprised' by Colin Jost proposal Newsdesk Share with :







Scarlett Johansson was surprised and thrilled when her comedian boyfriend Colin Jost proposed.



The Avengers star admits she had no idea the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live regular was planning to ask her to marry him as he dressed up for a date night in a tuxedo - but he "killed it".



"It was a whole James Bond situation," the actress tells U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was surprising... He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised.



"Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still a beautiful moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that's a lovely, special thing."



It's the third time that has happened to Scarlett, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac, the father of her five-year-old daughter, Rose.



Jost popped the question back in May after dating the movie star for two years.