Director Ruben Fleischer devastated after Venom was mauled by critics

Director Ruben Fleischer was "really surprised" by the negative critical reaction to Venom.

Sony's adaptation of the Marvel villain was released in October 2018, and starred Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes infected and eventually transforms into the terrifying alien symbiote.

Despite taking more than $856 million (£665 million) worldwide, and boasting a stellar cast including Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed, critics panned the movie, and Venom currently stands at only 29 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

During a recent interview with Fandom, Fleischer confessed the harsh reviews of his comic book adaptation really affected him, and if he could change one thing about the 2018 blockbuster, it would be to have a more positive reaction from film critics.

"I was really bummed that people didn't like it because it's a crowd-pleasing movie and I'm not sure if there was just blowback against Sony or people just worship Marvel," he explained. "But I was really surprised that the critics (were gunning for it) because audiences really enjoyed the movie. And so many people who've seen it just appreciated that it was a fun superhero movie.

"So, I was a little surprised. I don't know what they were expecting."

Fleischer later passed on directing the sequel, with directing duties being handed to Andy Serkis instead. However, the Zombieland filmmaker couldn't be happier with his replacement.

"I was kinda happy to let somebody else take over. And I'm excited to see what he does with it," the 44-year-old added.

And Fleischer also seemingly confirmed a possible Spider-Man/Venom crossover film will happen, now that Sony and Marvel have hammered out a new deal.

"That's where it's all going to lead," he revealed. "And so, the thing I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other."