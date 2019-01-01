Paul Dano set to take on the Riddler in The Batman

Paul Dano is reportedly in talks to take on the role of the Riddler in The Batman.

The casting news comes hours after it was revealed Jonah Hill had pulled out of playing a criminal mastermind in Matt Reeves's dark take on Gotham City's crime-fighting superhero.

Should he accept the gig, Dano will join Robert Pattinson, who was announced earlier this summer as the new Batman after taking over from Ben Affleck, alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon.

According to editors at Variety, the There Will Be Blood star is currently in negotiations with bosses at Warner Bros., who offered Dano, 35, the role once Hill had turned down the chance to star in the DC Comics movie.

It's believed the Riddler's alter ego will be known as Edward Nashton.

Jim Carrey previously played the supervillain in 1995's Batman Forever, alongside Val Kilmer as Batman and Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face.

Cloverfield director Reeves previously revealed that The Batman will be a darker, noir take on the comic book hero, as he wants to present a more grounded portrayal of the character.

"What's exciting about Batman is how it relates to now and also how personal it can be," the 53-year-old filmmaker, who took over the reins of the movie after Affleck departed the project, explained. "It's very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional."