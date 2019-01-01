Jenna Dewan's daughter called pregnancy reveal 'best day of my life'

Jenna Dewan's six-year-old daughter Everly was so thrilled when her mum announced she was expecting another baby that she called it the "best day of my life".

The Step Up actress revealed she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee back in September. Daughter Everly was the first to find out her mum's exciting news, and Jenna opened up about the sweet moment during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday.

"She's so thrilled," Jenna told Ellen. "We told her the news and I knew she would be happy because she has been asking for this. But as soon as she found out she started crying and said 'it's the best day of my life.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenna and Ellen announced they are producing a movie together - based on the Magic Michelle sketch they performed on the daytime chat show several years ago.

The sketch involved Ellen, Jenna, Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Munn stripping off in a Magic Mike-style performance, and when the host suggested Jenna pitch it to a film company, things moved quickly.

"I said that was a great idea. And then all of a sudden we sold it to Warner Bros," she smiled.