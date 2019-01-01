Robert Pattinson doesn't see Batman as a hero

Robert Pattinson has insisted he won't be playing Batman as a hero.

The Twilight actor was confirmed to star as Gotham City's Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves's The Batman back in June, and his co-stars have been coming together in recent weeks, with Zoe Kravitz confirmed to portray Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano set to play Commissioner Gordon and the Riddler, respectively.

During an interview with The New York Times, the reporter stated, "You were saying earlier that we should be sceptical of any actor who wants to play the hero, and yet here you are playing Batman," and Pattinson replied that he doesn't consider the iconic comic book character to be one.

"Batman's not a hero, though. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one," he said.

He explained that he was drawn to the film because he's a fan of Reeves and considers Batman to be a "dope" character.

"His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character," the 33-year-old shared.

Pattinson also noted that fans should take any comments he makes about Batman with a pinch of salt because he has "said so many ridiculous things over the years" and sometimes wonders afterwards where the "screaming nonsense" came from.

The actor's casting received a mixed reaction online but he was expecting much worse, particularly after his experience with Twilight.

"Maybe I'm just used to abuse by now. At least I didn't get death threats this time - that's a plus! It's funny that people are so very angry about Twilight. I never particularly understood it," he added.