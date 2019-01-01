Priyanka Chopra to voice Elsa in Hindi version of Frozen 2

Priyanka Chopra is to voice the character of Elsa in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated sequel Frozen 2.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her new voice role and announce that her real-life cousin Parineeti Chopra will voice her on-screen sister Anna in the film.

"Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us... I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi," she wrote alongside a poster of the pair standing together in an animated forest.

Meanwhile, Disney representatives also tweeted the news, sharing the same poster and writing: "Some moments are worth melting for! Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @ParineetiChopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi! #Frozen2 #FrozenSisters."

It won't be Priyanka's first time working with Disney as she previously voiced a character in 2013 animated movie Planes.

In the English-language version of Frozen 2, Elsa is voiced by Idina Menzel and Anna is voiced by Kristen Bell. The sequel, which also features the voices of Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff, is due for release next month.