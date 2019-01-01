Wendy Williams reflects on 'tough year' as she receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Wendy Williams took a moment to look back on her "very tough" last 12 months, as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The TV personality filed for divorce earlier this year, after reports suggested husband Kevin Hunter's longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth to his baby while Williams was battling substance abuse issues in a sober home.

She later confessed in an interview with Andy Cohen she was aware of "a lot of things" about Hunter's "double life" throughout their marriage, but added his fathering of a child was "unforgivable".

And as she collected her honour, the host of the popular The Wendy Williams Show discussed how she navigated the dark times.

"The elephant in the room is that I've been having a very, very tough year," she shared, as she was presented with her star by radio presenter Elvis Duran. "But slowly, but surely, I'm climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don't believe in yourself who will believe in you?"

She continued: "Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions."

Wendy also took the opportunity to honour her son Kevin Hunter, Jr., who was arrested after getting into a fight with his dad in May amid divorce proceedings, as she tearfully said: "There's one person here that knows, you know, there's no place like home, right?

"A little burning food in oven, time to run up to the grocery store, let's go. Just mom," she sobbed, before adding, "Thank you Kevin."