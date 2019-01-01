Naomie Harris relieved she didn't land Bond girl role

Naomie Harris was relieved when James Bond producers cast her as Eve Moneypenny, as she "couldn't see herself" playing a Bond Girl.

The actress made her 007 debut in 2012's Skyfall, and will next appear in No Time to Die, which debuts in cinemas next year and is believed to be leading man Daniel Craig's final outing in the role.

However, during auditions all actresses were told they were in line to be Bond's latest love interest, and Naomie was thrilled when she was approached for the role of Moneypenny, as it is "representative of her and all her values" as an actress.

Speaking on The Road Less Travelled podcast, hosted by Reggie Yates, she said: "I actually thought when I was auditioning for the role that I was auditioning for a Bond girl.

"That's what they told me and they told everybody that they were auditioning for a Bond girl. And I was like, 'Me as a Bond (girl) I just don't see it, like I just don't,' you know?" she continued, adding, "And you're never given the script when you're auditioning for Bond either."

Explaining she wasn't keen on a "t**s and a**e kind of thing", the star revealed it was at her third audition she was told the truth about the part, recalling: "They were just like, 'Look, you're not auditioning for a Bond girl, you're actually auditioning for the role of Eve Moneypenny. She's going to be a bad-a*s, kick-a*s out in the field with Bond, going toe to toe with him'.

"I was like, 'Yes, this is so me!' A big part of it was (director) Sam Mendes's idea...so it wasn't a real dilemma for me at all because I was like, 'This is totally in line with who I am and what I want to represent.'"

No Time to Die appears in cinemas from 3 April.