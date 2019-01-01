Shia LaBeouf's The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star helping him stay sober

Shia LaBeouf's The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen is helping him stay sober.

The Transformers star hit rock bottom while making the movie, about a man with Down's Syndrome who dreams of becoming a wrestler, when he was arrested following a drunken rant in Savannah, Georgia in July 2017.

Shia was ashamed with himself after the incident, which could have cost Zack his first movie role if production had been shut down, and promised to give up alcohol while finishing the film.

"I can't look anyone in the eye," he told The Guardian of how he felt after the arrest. "And I can't come to terms with it. And no one's talking to me and I'm talking to no one, and I know my life has exploded again. And I am in deep shame."

Zack told the newspaper that the pair have stayed in touch since, and he's been keeping an eye on his movie star pal - who is now more than two years sober.

"I have been changing Shia's life," he explained. "That's how I do things. And Shia has proved to himself he doesn't have to act out. So I'm going to keep taking the chance of being close to him."

Pledging to stand by his notorious pal, he added: "A lot of people have come to me talking about Shia, and they always tell me: 'Stay away from Shia.' But I am not going to do that. My answer is: 'No.' Because people don't understand the real Shia."

Peanut Butter Falcon is in cinemas now.