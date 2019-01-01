Tori Spelling 'hopeful' for second season on BH90210

Tori Spelling insists the cast of BH90210 are "figuring out" a second season of the hit show.

The revived show saw seven of the main cast members from the original Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise reunite, playing heightened versions of themselves in the hit Fox comedy-drama.

The inaugural season finished airing last month, and speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress confessed she's "hopeful" the show will be picked up for a second run.

"We're waiting to see and we're figuring it out with Fox, and hopefully there will be a season two," she said. "I know the fans want it, and we really want to do it. We love working together, so hopefully."

Admitting the last season was "just kind of showing behind the scenes and getting the group back together", Tori added she and her co-stars, including Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green, were working on new mix of their faux behind-the-scenes drama and the fictional drama of the fake revival.

"The second season would be like a 50/50 blend," the star explained.

The original series of Beverly Hills, 90210 ran on Fox for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.