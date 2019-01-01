Michelle Pfeiffer still terrified of being fired from films

Michelle Pfeiffer is still terrified she's going to be fired every time she lands a new film role.

And despite earning multiple award nominations, the 61-year-old isn't convinced about her talent.

"Truth be told I still worry (about getting fired)," she tells Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (18Oct19). "I used to shake, literally."

She's not a big fan of seeing her finished work either.

"I don’t like to watch myself. In fact the performances that I like are usually not the performances other people like. If I see a film... and I think, 'You know what, I think I’m kind of good in that,' which is rare...maybe I might get panned.

"And the movie where I go, 'I really missed the boat on that one,’ people love it so I can’t gauge it."

Admitting she likes her work in Married to The Mob and Catwoman, Pfeiffer is less keen to praise her performance as Queen Ingrith in new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

"I love the film," she adds. "I'm fine (in it). It takes me a while to get some distance. But I love Angelina (Jolie) and Elle (Fanning)."

The only downside to making the blockbuster was the frequent lack of scene partners.

"(There's) a lot of green screen and acting to nothing and you feel foolish most of the time," she admits. "I think that’s the biggest hurdle - not feeling stupid.

"But it’s also kind of fun to get in a harness and fly around."