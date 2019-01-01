Dame Julie Andrews: 'Mary Poppins nearly ended in disaster'

Dame Julie Andrews can't believe she survived after a scene she filmed at the end of Mary Poppins went very wrong.

The star did her own stunts for the beloved 1964 film about the famous flying nanny but technology was quite basic back then.

"I wore a flying harness which was pretty excruciating because it was two steel plates that kind of dug into one’s hips," she tells Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (18Oct19).

"They saved all the really difficult, really hard stuff until the very last day of shooting, in case of an accident I guess, in which case most of the film was already in the can."

Things seemed to be going fine to start with but when she was suspended high above the sound stage, Andrews immediately felt something was wrong.

"I suddenly got very nervous and thought I felt the rope give a little bit, or the wire, so I called down from way up in the ceiling and said, 'Could you let me down a little… easily because I think the wire gave,' at which point I plummeted to the stage."

And she thinks the only thing that saved her was the pulley system used to put her in the air.

"I was on counter weights and all of that so I hit (the stage) pretty heavily," she admits.

"I’m glad I was weighted let me say."