Abigail Breslin credits stunt team on Zombieland: Double Tap for making her look cool

Abigail Breslin has credited the stunt team on Zombieland: Double Tap for making her look cool because she isn't very coordinated.

The 23-year-old actress reprises her role as Little Rock in the action-comedy sequel, reuniting with her co-stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone.

Returning to Ruben Fleischer's zombie franchise 10 years later meant that Abigail was allowed to do more action scenes, but she soon found out that she wasn't very good at stunts.

“They basically learned on day one of stunt training that I'm not a very coordinated person, so they just had me roll on the ground. But that's the magic of movie making. They make me look like I'm a lot cooler than I really am," she told Refinery29. “It actually looks so dope.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she candidly shared her thoughts on growing up in Hollywood and confessed that being a child star was detrimental to her later career, as she wasn’t getting considered for serious roles.

“It kind of took a few years in my teens for people to stop viewing me as just a little girl," she explained. “People want certain things from child stars or child actors. You have to be really smart and really cool, but also they want you to be not too precocious. Not too done up, but not too little girlish. If you wear this, then you're a s**t; if you wear that, you’re a prude."

Abigail, who shot to fame in M. Night Shyamalan’s movie Signs in 2002 at the tender age of five, complained Hollywood wanted her to "stay nine years old forever".

“Every article since I was 12 has been, ‘She's all grown up,’ and I'm like, When am I all, all, all grown up? I'm not sure. That's what I'm gonna have on my tombstone: 'All grown up, like all the way.' It's called puberty. It's a thing that happens to people," she quipped.