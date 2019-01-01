NEWS Paul Rudd was buried alive for his new show 'Living With Yourself' Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actor revealed that the dramatic opening scene of the new Netflix show, which sees him climbing out of a grave, wrapped in a plastic bag, was terrifying to film and the whole thing was done at a public park.



Speaking to chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, he said: "It was horrible. I read the script and thought, 'Oh, what a striking opening! It's really, you know, that's a really cool way to open the show.' And I stupidly didn't think about what it would be like to film it, because I'm also just wearing a diaper, as well.



"I walked to set, which was just in a public park, by the way. People are riding their bikes, I'm in a diaper getting into a grave."



Paul also revealed that the only way he could breathe when buried was through a snorkel-like tube.



He explained: "They said, ‘Well, we have to bury you, so you have to put your mouth over that like a snorkel,' otherwise I wouldn't be able to breathe.



"I had to be wrapped in a bag and then I had to breathe through this tube and they kept putting dirt over me. The natural instinct in all of us knows that that's bad. And it was awful. It was terrible."



Meanwhile, Paul recently revealed that worried he'd be fired from 'Friends' on his first day after running over Jennifer Aniston's foot.



The actor joined the cast of the sitcom as Mike Hanningan, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow)'s eventual husband, for its ninth season, but he didn't get off to a great start when he accidentally hurt one of the lead cast members.



He recalled: "I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marvelling at it.



"Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it.



"I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer's foot!



"The producers look of panic was if to say, 'Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?' I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start."