Shia LeBeouf felt a sense of 'shame' after his arrest in 2017

The 'Transformers' star was apprehended for public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia and repeatedly swore at the arresting officers who were called to his hotel.



Shia pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct in relation to the incident and was ordered to undertake anger management classes, sentenced to one-year probation, and he also had to undergo alcohol evaluation and pay $2,680 in fines.



Recalling his return to the set of 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' after his arrest, Shia told The Guardian newspaper: "I can't look anyone in the eye. And I can't come to terms with it. And no one's talking to me and I'm talking to no one, and I know my life has exploded again. And I am in deep shame."



The 33-year-old actor has battled alcoholism in the past and says his reputation is a "risk" for filmmakers.



He was involved in an alcohol-related incident during a Broadway performance of 'Cabaret' in 2014, when he was handcuffed and arrested after downing "a lot of whiskey".



At the time, a representative of Shia said: "He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery."



Shia said: "On paper, I'm a f**k-up. I'm not Tom Hanks. Search my name on the internet and you're going to find a list of scary things."



Meanwhile, Shia features in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' alongside Zack Gottsagen, who has Down's Syndrome, and dismissed the perception that it was a novelty not be playing the leading man.



He said: "Not novelty. Novelty's a s*** word. There's no novelty to Base jumping. Right? There's no novelty to skydiving. Novelty is safe. This didn't feel safe.



"This felt like lighting yourself on fire."