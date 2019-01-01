NEWS Arnold Schwarzenegger 'hates' politics Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Terminator: Dark Fate' actor was Governor of California for eight years until 2011 but never regarded himself as a "politician" and only ran for office to help other people.



He said: "I hate politics. Even when I was Governor (of California) I never considered myself a politician. I was a public servant who created policies to make things better for people."



But the Austrian star admitted he is disappointed to be unable to run for president because he isn't American.



Asked if he felt disappointed, he told talk show host Graham Norton: "Of course. It would have been great to jump in and run. It's the only thing I can't do in America. Everything else I've done is because it is in America, it's the land of opportunity."



The 72-year-old actor admitted when Donald Trump was contesting for president that he would have made a bid for the Republican candidacy if he'd been eligible.



He said at the time: "If I'd been born in America, I would've run.



"Because now? This was a very good time to get in the race."



The former Mr. Universe credits his bodybuilding days for teaching him how to be memorable and sell himself as a leader.



He said: "I realised early on in bodybuilding that you have to be able to sell yourself, your ideas, your position to the public.



"You have to set yourself apart, whether it's policy or movies. How do you make them remember you?"



And after seeing early bodybuilding photos of Reg Park, who went on to star as Hercules, Arnold's early vision was established.



He recalled: "I thought, 'Maybe that's something I can copy.' I had a clear vision of standing on a pedestal like him, and I never doubted it."



The full interview with Arnold airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (18.10.19) night.