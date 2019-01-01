Naomie Harris in talks to play Venom 2 villain

Naomie Harris is in talks to play villain Shriek in the Venom sequel.

The 43-year-old actress is set to play the terrifying character, who originally served as one of Spider-Man's adversaries in the Marvel comics, in Andy Serkis' follow-up to last year's movie.

Tom Hardy is returning to play journalist Eddie Brock, who transforms into the titular alien symbiote, alongside Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson, who is expanding his role as villain Carnage after a post-credits scene at the end of Venom teased his character.

James Bond star Harris, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 2016's Moonlight, will reportedly play mutant Shriek – the love interest of Carnage – and her human alter ego Frances Louise Barrison.

Director Ruben Fleischer, who helmed last year's Venom, confirmed that the sequel may also include Tom Holland's incarnation of the web-slinging superhero, after Sony bosses finally hammered out a deal with Disney.

Venom is one of Spider-Man's enemies in the Marvel comics, and was originally played by Topher Grace in 2007's Spider-Man 3, opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

"That's where it's all going to lead," Fleischer said of the highly-anticipated crossover of the comic book characters. "And so, the thing I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other."

Venom 2 will be released in October, 2020.