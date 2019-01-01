Jennifer Lawrence weds

Jennifer Lawrence is married.

The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with art gallery boss Cooke Maroney at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island on Saturday. Around 150 guests were invited, including celebrities such as Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, and Cameron Diaz.

Sources have told editors at People.com that the bride wore Dior for her big day. She has been a brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house since 2012.

Jennifer and her new husband became engaged in February and went public with the news at Paris Fashion Week weeks later.

And during a chat with Catt Sadler for her podcast Naked with Catt Sadler back in June, the Silver Linings Playbook star opened up about her love for her beau.

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" she insisted. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person in the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave.' So I wanted to take that offer."

Jennifer previously dated director Darren Aronofsky after starring in his movie Mother!, and she also enjoyed a lengthy romance with British actor Nicholas Hoult.