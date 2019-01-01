Elle Fanning once fainted during an audition

Elle Fanning once fainted while auditioning for a Jessica Chastain movie.

The actress has been acting since she was a child, with early roles in Babel, Because of Winn-Dixie and Somewhere before breaking out with 2011’s Super 8.

In a cover interview with InStyle magazine, Fanning admitted auditioning makes her very nervous and on one occasion she actually fainted.

“Auditions, I can’t (do them)—I mean, obviously, sure, I can, but they make me so nervous. I fainted in an audition once. It was with Jessica Chastain. I didn’t get the part,” she recalled. “I was young, but, yeah, I fell down in front of people. It was very odd. There were glaring lights, and I felt so hot.”

Since her 2011 breakthrough, Fanning, the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, has starred in a wide variety of movies such as Maleficent, The Neon Demon, and The Beguiled. In the interview, she also explained how she chooses her roles and is getting more involved in the project development process.

“It’s definitely instinctual, and, of course, there are other factors, like, I really want to work with this director or this actor,” the 21-year-old continued. “I’m obviously not that old, but I am starting to realise that I can get a little more involved (in developing projects). If I have an idea for a story or if I read a book that I really love, I can start to cultivate that. I can take matters into my own hands.”

She is now producing a TV show about Catherine the Great, which she pitched to network bosses, something she describes as “very weird and unsettling”.