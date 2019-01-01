Susan Sarandon doesn't take Debra Messing feud very seriously

Susan Sarandon isn't fazed by her feud with Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

Debra recently declared she'd rather be stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump than with Susan Sarandon, and the Oscar-winner has insisted she's less than keen on spending time with her too.

"There are a lot of people who find it really funny," Susan told Us Weekly. "I don't take it very seriously. Sometimes it will be very quiet for a while, and then all of a sudden, I'll be wondering, 'Gosh, I wonder what led to that?'"

Addressing a potential sit-down between the pair, she responded: "I don't know what I would gain from that... I don't really know her."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month, Debra was asked by a caller why she would rather be stuck in an elevator with the U.S. President, with the star responding: "I think Trump. I think that if I had a moment alone with him may I could (advise him on policy changes)."

Both actresses are currently embroiled in a Twitter war regarding comments made about the current state of American politics, with the argument dating back to 2016 when Debra slammed Susan for not supporting Hillary Clinton during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

However, the Thelma & Louise star insisted she doesn't care for the criticism, telling the publication: "My feeling is, anybody that's not in the fight getting bloodied themselves, I don't really care what they say."