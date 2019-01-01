Aaron Paul almost missed out on Breaking Bad role

Aaron Paul nearly missed out on his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad because "no one wanted him".

The actor played the crystal meth cook and dealer in all five seasons of the hit Netflix show, and recently reprised the role for spin-off movie El Camino.

However, he told British newspaper The Independent he was never boss' first choice for the role, explaining: "No one wanted me - even after I tested, no one wanted me as the guy, and Vince said, 'No, he's the guy - he has to be the guy'."

According to Aaron, it was show creator Vince Gilligan who insisted he took on the career-changing role, adding: "Vince played his trump card and said, 'I'm not doing the show unless he's the guy'. So, they were like, 'Alright!'

"I got to tell you, man, I'm the first to admit how lucky I am," he mused. "'But it's Vince Gilligan who gave me a chance when, quite frankly, no one else would."

The star added he was "at the lowest point of his career" when he secured the gig, and insisted he's eternally grateful to the franchise, after telling Vulture he was happy to return after appearances in box office flops Need for Speed and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available now on Netflix.