Duchess of Sussex's friends warned her against marrying Prince Harry

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was advised not to marry Prince Harry by some of her British friends.

The 38-year-old former actress opened up about life as the wife of a British prince in a new documentary for ITV, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on Sunday night in the U.K..

In the footage, Meghan discussed being targeted by many British media outlets since she wed Harry in May 2018, as she admitted several of her close British pals had warned her against the wedding because of the press scrutiny.

"In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand, but when I first met Harry, my friends were so excited, my U.S. friends were happy because I was happy," she said.

"But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn't do it because 'the British tabloids will destroy your life'. Because I'm American I very naively didn't get it. It's complicated."

Her remarks in the documentary come just two weeks after Harry and Meghan announced they were suing Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of letters from the duchess' estranged father to her, as well as taking legal action against The Sun and the News of the World over allegations of phone hacking.

Meghan's life became even more complicated when she gave birth to son Archie, her and Harry's first child, in May.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Harry addressed rumours of a rift between him and his brother Prince William, admitting they have "good days and bad days" as siblings.

"Inevitably stuff happens. But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," he said. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."