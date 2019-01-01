Amber Heard uses Jason Momoa's pecs to make a point about Instagram's nudity policy

Amber Heard used a half-naked picture of her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to make a point about Instagram's nudity policy on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actress had her say on the photo-sharing site's censorship policies - which bans the publication of "some photos of female nipples" - by posting a snap of Jason showing off his bare chest and one of his nipples.

Her post came a month after Amber had a semi-nude picture she'd posted of herself from a recent photoshoot taken down.

"In honour of IG's rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that's afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG's strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies," Amber wrote alongside the picture of Jason.

In the comments, the screen star was also quick to note that the post wasn't meant to be a reflection on Jason himself, as she wrote: "Btw (by the way), love you AquaHubbs! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!"

Jason has yet to respond to Amber's post.

Instagram has long been criticised for its double standards when it comes to the publication of nipples in pictures, with many celebrities attempting to "Free the Nipple" with their posts. However, the site has so far stood strong on their policy, but insist in their guidelines that "photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed".