Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renewed their vows following son Psalm's birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renewed their vows in front of their kids following the birth of their fourth child Psalm.

The couple welcomed their second son back in May and also share Saint, three, and daughters Chicago, 19 months, and six-year-old North.

The reality star has previously said four is the "magic number" when it comes to having kids, and she marked the completion of her family by renewing her vows with her rapper husband.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim began planning an intimate renewal ceremony at the couple's Calabasas home, but soon realised Yeezy mogul Kanye was plotting a bigger bash for their anniversary.

"At first, I was gonna keep it a full surprise and then I heard he was trying to plan something," Kim explained to Pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr., who officiated the pair's wedding in May 2014 and returned for the renewal.

However, she soon let her beau in on her plans, and pulled out all the stops as they brought together her entire family - including newborn baby Psalm, whom they welcomed days before the special ceremony.

"I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here," Kim gushed, adding that she also tried to get everyone who was in their wedding party to come out for the occasion. "I'm excited everyone is coming over."

Kim also wrote her own vows and shared a glimpse as she read them to Saint, sharing: "You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love."

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and wed two years later.