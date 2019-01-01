Kanye West considered giving son Psalm his 'Ye' moniker

Kanye West almost chose a very different name for his son Psalm.

The rapper and his reality star wife Kim Kardashian welcomed the tot via surrogate back in May and, on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was revealed the star had thought about incorporating his Ye moniker into his child's name.

"His name was going to be Ye, but Kanye didn't like Ye because Ye it doesn't mean anything," Kim shared. "We looked up every name in the Bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel."

Explaining how they settled on the name Psalm, she added: "Kylie (Jenner, sister) called at the last second and was like, 'No! Psalm and Saint sound good together.'"

The Yeezy mogul first adopted the name last year, when he announced on Twitter that being "formally (sic) known as Kanye West", he was now "YE". He has since used the moniker as his name on the social media site, after using it as a nickname for some time, and released an album with the same name three months prior.

Along with Psalm, Kanye shares Saint, three, and daughters Chicago, 19 months, and six-year-old North with his wife of five years. Following the birth of their son, the couple renewed their vows in an intimate renewal ceremony at the couple's Calabasas home with family and friends.