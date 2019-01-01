Miley Cyrus slammed for telling fans they 'don't have to be gay'

Miley Cyrus has come under fire for appearing to suggest being gay is a choice.

The singer spoke with fans during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, where she launched a scathing attack on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, before telling fans she rebounded with ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter because she "thought all guys were evil".

However, Miley is currently dating popstar Cody Simpson, and has apparently brushed off her same-sex relationship as a one-off, telling fans: "There are good men out there, guys, don't give up.

"You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know?" she continued. "I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true."

The Slide Away singer's comments were met with outrage from fans, who slammed her comments as being "so insulting", and accused her of "using the queer community as a stop-gap because she couldn't find a boyfriend".

"Miley, this is so not it. Women don't 'have to be gay' because they 'can't find a good person with a d**k'," one user said. "People aren't queer because they 'gave up' on men."

"Miley really had to go and say some dumb s**t about being gay," remarked another angry fan, while one wrote, "Bro miley saying you don't have to be gay there are good men out there.... my good sis about to be dragged."

Miley, 26, is yet to respond to the criticism.