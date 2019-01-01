Michelle Pfeiffer: '#MeToo movement helped me come to terms with inappropriate experiences'

Michelle Pfeiffer credits the #MeToo movement with helping her confront past inappropriate experiences she had been in denial about.

The What Lies Beneath star has opened up about an "inappropriate" experience she had with a "high-powered person" in Hollywood during the early days of her career, and claimed the #MeToo movement forced her to re-evaluate her past and question the excuses she had made at the time.

Admitting she blamed herself for the encounter, she told Britain's The Sunday Times's Style magazine: "First, I thought, 'Well, I didn’t experience that', but then as time went on I started going, 'Well, actually, there was that one time.'”

Recalling one incident, in particular, she said: "I am not going to share — but I look back and I cringe. I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate... I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry."

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star didn't name her alleged abuser, but she did share that he had passed away. If he were still alive, she claimed, she would write to him to express her feelings.

The #MeToo movement kicked off back in 2017, and has seen numerous high-profile figures in Hollywood, including former Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein, brought to justice over years of alleged sexual misconduct.