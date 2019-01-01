The Crown series three trailer leaked

A full trailer for The Crown's third season was accidentally leaked on Netflix Japan's YouTube channel.

The promotional preview is the longest so far, and features extensive scenes of Olivia Colman as British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

According to eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, the trailer was posted briefly on Netflix Japan's YouTube page on Saturday, before being set back to private and so unavailable to view. The clip was officially released on Monday.

In the trailer, we see the Queen struggle to cope with the industrial unrest that swept Britain in the 1970s, as well as the family conflict ahead of her 1977 Silver Jubilee, set to a melodic cover version of Bob Dylan's The Times They Are a-Changin'.

Her husband, Prince Philip, now played by Tobias Menzies, is also shown expressing his fears the new Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson will attempt to ditch the monarchy.

From the trailer, it looks like the Queen's worries that she is presiding over Britain's decline will be a main focus of the new series.

"This country was still great when I came to the throne, all that's happened on my watch is that the place has fallen apart," she says in a scene used in the trailer, before her sister Margaret assures her that the monarchy always "papers over the cracks".

Family strife will also be a central theme, with scenes hinting at free-spirited Margaret's rivalry with her elder sibling, and Prince Charles' struggles with his role as the heir to the throne, his duties, and love life also featured.

Another key scene looks to be the death and funeral of the Queen's second cousin Earl Mountbatten of Burma, played by Game of Thrones star Charles Dance, who was killed by a bomb planted by Irish republican terrorists in 1979.

The Crown returns on Netflix on 17 November.