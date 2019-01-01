Shay Mitchell spent 33 hours in labour before giving birth to her first child.

The actress has documented her delivery in the latest episode of her YouTube pregnancy series Almost Ready, revealing it truly was a labour of love with boyfriend Matte Babel by her side.

After finally giving birth to her baby girl, Shay said, "I was 99 per cent excited to meet her and one per cent excited to eat something.

"This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents and I can't believe it. We thought being pregnant was a journey and I’m realising we have just begun."

Shay's water broke in her bathroom, and filming her dash to the hospital, she admitted she started to fear her unborn child was stillborn and she'd have to go through the misery of her 2018 miscarriage all over again.

"He’s (Babel) asking me if I can feel her moving and I can’t," she explained. "I’m like, 'This freaks me out, it really does'. 'Cause the last time I felt pain like this, was not a good experience."

Doctors quickly confirmed the baby was fine, but she had no idea her 33-hour marathon had only just begun.

The Pretty Little Liars star confirmed she was a proud new mum on Sunday, when she posted a photo of her daughter grasping her hand on Instagram and added the caption: "Never letting go."

Mitchell has yet to share details of the baby's name and date of birth.