Jason Clarke thrilled to be part of 'profound love story' with Catherine the Great role

Jason Clarke jumped at the chance to help show the romantic side of Catherine the Great by starring as her lover Potemkin in a new miniseries about the controversial ruler.

The Australian actor is excited the production highlights the softer side of the 18th century Russian Empress, played by Helen Mirren.

“(The series shows us) women have had to fight to still be a woman within this world, to find their love,” the Zero Dark Thirty star told Entertainment Weekly. “Even though she ruled with an iron fist and was not afraid to put nations to the sword or do what was required to keep her spot on the throne, she also searched desperately for love and partnership.

"When you read Catherine and Potemkin’s letters to each other, a lot of which still exist, you realise that their relationship and their commitment to each other was extraordinary, almost in a modern way of them working and achieving together.”

While the story is largely an epic historical drama, Clarke also considers it a romance with battle sequences in between.

“The whole thing becomes quite a profound love story,” he added. “The four episodes rest for me as one big, giant epic - it morphs into something quite profound and extraordinary about love and life. And the very human nature of trying to pursue those things - in finding love you’re finding meaning in true work and partnership. You’ve just got some swords and sandals and horses and battles and eye patches and wigs and moustaches in between.”

Catherine the Great premieres on HBO on 21 October.