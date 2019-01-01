Charlize Theron was 'scared' about playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

Charlize Theron found it "harder" playing journalist Megyn Kelly in Bombshell than portraying serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

The 44-year-old made the confession following a screening of the highly-anticipated upcoming movie Bombshell, in which she plays the former Fox News correspondent.

Charlize revealed that preparing for the role proved to be the biggest challenge of her career, rivalling the dark places she had to go to for the 2003 drama, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar.

"This was harder," she told People. "I was s**t-scared. She's conflicting. She's incredibly well known; I've never played anybody on that level. I've played real people that nobody knows about, so there was less pressure when I did those."

Charlize, who also serves as the film's producer, admitted she was hesitant to take on the role.

"(I thought), 'Maybe there's somebody out there who can do this better than you can'," she added. "But I was just really scared too. I honestly knew her so superficially."

Bombshell centres on the true story of Kelly and her Fox News colleagues, including Gretchen Carlson, who is played by Nicole Kidman in the film, who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the network's former CEO Roger Ailes, who died in 2017 at the age of 77.

Kelly later detailed her claims against Ailes in her 2016 memoir, Settle for More.

Bombshell, which also stars Margot Robbie and John Lithgow, hits theatres on 20 December.