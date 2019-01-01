NEWS Martin Scorsese defends lack of female representation in his films Newsdesk Share with :







Martin Scorsese has defended his decision to feature mostly male protagonists during his decades-long career.

The Irishman director and his frequent collaborator, producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, were in attendance at the Rome Film Fest in Italy on Monday when a journalist pointed out the lack of female representation in Scorsese's productions.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker quickly shot down the suggestion.



"No. That's not even a valid point. That's not valid. I can't... That goes back to 1970," he said. "That's a question that I've had for so many years... If the story doesn't call for (female characters)... It's a waste of everybody's time. If the story calls for a female character lead, why not?"



Koskoff then highlighted one of Scorsese's early, female-driven films -1974's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.



"Oh, that's only one film," the filmmaker responded. "They don't count that. Age of Innocence, they don't count that... Casino. Sharon Stone's great in that. They don't count that. Forget it."



As for whether he'll start featuring more women in future projects, Scorsese cited his age as the reason he may not get around to it.



"Sure, I'd like to do (sic)," he stated. "But you know what, I'm 76 now. How am I going to have the time? I don't know what's going to happen. We don't know. I don't have time anymore."



Meanwhile, Scorsese has also hit headlines in recent weeks in relation to his controversial comments about Marvel movies.



In a chat with Empire magazine, the Oscar winner stated that such blockbusters are "not cinema" and likened them to theme parks.



Biographical crime-drama The Irishman, starring Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro, hits cinemas from 1 November before debuting on Netflix on 27 November.