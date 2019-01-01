Lori Loughlin's daughters no longer enrolled at University of Southern California

Lori Loughlin's two daughters are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California (USC), college officials confirmed on Monday.

The Fuller House star and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 (£381,750) to a fake charity to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into USC. While it had been reported since the scandal that the pair had left the university, this wasn't confirmed until USC's statement on Monday.

"Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled," the statement read. "We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws."

It remains to be seen how Lori and Mossimo will be punished for the incident. Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who was involved in a similar scandal, was sentenced to serve two weeks in jail, a $30,000 (£24,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of probation following her release from jail, but U.S Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, who is behind the prosecution against Lori, recently said her sentence would likely be harsher than Felicity's.

"We will probably ask for a higher sentence for (Lori) than we did for Felicity Huffman. I can't tell you what that would be... it's tough to tell at this point," Andrew told Channel 5 Boston.

Explaining the reason behind the star's heightened sentence, he added: "It just happened to be that Ms. Huffman was probably the least culpable of the defendants who we've charged in that case.

"She took responsibility almost immediately, she was contrite, did not try to minimise her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way."

In April, Lori and Mossimo both rejected a plea deal, which included an additional charge of money laundering, that required both to spend two years in prison, and formally submitted not guilty pleas in a Boston, Massachusetts court.

If convicted, the actress and her husband face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.