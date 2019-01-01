Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will 'never remember the date of their anniversary'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard forgot their wedding anniversary again this year - but the actress insists the date itself is "irrelevant".

The Ranch actor proposed to Kristen in 2010, and the pair tied the knot on 17 October 2013 - a date that neither of the famous couple care to remember.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, The Good Place actress shared a sweet snap of her and her beau together, and penned in the caption: "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since (sic)."

"I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant," Kristen, 39, continued. "To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us."

Proving just how little the date means to Kristen, she had to be corrected by a fan, who told her the pair were actually married six years ago, to which Bell responded, "hahahah oops, your right it was 6yrs!!!!"

In a subsequent post, she revealed it was her grandmother who reminded the happy couple of their milestone, sharing a snap of them locked in a "hot and heavy make out sesh" after receiving a celebratory text message from their beloved relative, alongside their pet dog Frank.

Kristen and Dax share two daughters, Lincoln, six, and four-year-old Delta.