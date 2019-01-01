NEWS Chris Hemsworth would love to join Star Wars franchise Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth would love to be a part of the Star Wars franchise.



News broke last month that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will be teaming up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to develop a film that will explore "a new era of Star Wars storytelling".



Since then, Captain America star Chris Evans has expressed an interest in appearing in Feige's new movie, along with Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel. And now, Hemsworth has thrown his hat into the ring.



"Oh yeah, I'd love to. I'm not sure there's many people that'd say they wouldn't want to be a part of that world, you know and especially having it be something I've grown up with like all of us here, probably, it'd be like a fan experience as opposed to being an actor and that's the fun thing at this point of cinema and my career," he said during a panel discussion at the ACE Comic Con Midwest.



The Australian hunk is no stranger to film franchises, having already starred in 2016's Ghostbusters alongside Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, in Star Trek as George Kirk in 2009, and more recently in Men in Black: International opposite Tessa Thompson.



Hemsworth is also the star of his own Marvel saga, having appeared as Norse God Thor in three solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as all four Avengers instalments.



The 36-year-old is reprising his role for the fourth chapter in the saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, and is relieved that the superhero has been "reinvigorated" after director Taika Waititi shook things up with 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.



"I've been having so much fun at it and it doesn't feel old to me and it feels fresh more now that the first couple of times I played it," Hemsworth explained. "To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in."