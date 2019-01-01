Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese worked overtime to recruit retired Joe Pesci

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese had to team up to convince Joe Pesci to come out of his decade-long retirement for The Irishman.

The 76-year-old actor and the veteran filmmaker had to pester their frequent collaborator a rumoured 40 times before he accepted the role as real-life Mafia crime boss Russell Bufalino for the film, a report the pair do not dispute.

"A lot of what I was saying was, 'Come on, who knows if we're ever going to have this chance again? Let's do it!'" De Niro told Entertainment Weekly of his exchanges with Pesci before filming began. "He loves Marty and greatly respects him and knows that if he's in Marty's hands, it's going to be OK."

Pesci previously appeared in Scorsese's Raging Bull, Casino, and Goodfellas - all of which starred De Niro.

"Bob and Joe, they have their own language," Scorsese noted, crediting the actor for pushing Pesci to ultimately accept the part.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director revealed he had a hard time trying to get financial backers for his pricey movie, which featured groundbreaking CGI to de-age the main characters.

"People just weren't interested in financing it - and that was before the CGI," Scorsese explained. "Nobody would give us the money. But I really felt that De Niro and I had one more picture to make, at least, and he was really connected with the character."

The Irishman, which also stars Al Pacino, hits cinemas from 1 November before debuting on Netflix on 27 November.