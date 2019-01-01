Ozuna joins Fast & Furious 9

Latin music star Ozuna has landed a role in Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Diesel, who produces and stars as Dominic Toretto in the franchise, announced the Latin trap and reggaeton singer, full name Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, had joined the long-running franchise by sharing a snap of himself with Ozuna and director Justin Lin on Instagram on Monday.

"As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film," he wrote in the caption. "They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente (For my people)! All Love, Always...#Fast92020 #YoungSantos #Ozuna #Fatherhood."

The hashtags also revealed that Ozuna will either play the younger version or the son of Don Omar's character Santos, who had a big role in Fast Five and a small appearance in 2017's The Fate of the Furious. He is a supporting character who aligns himself with Dominic's crew.

The Puerto Rican star, who recently won two 2019 Latin American Music Awards, is also in talks to be part of the film's soundtrack.

The casting marks his third appearance in a film following 2018 romantic comedy Que Leon and its upcoming sequel Los Leones, which is set for release in November, the same month his third album Nibiru drops.

Fast & Furious regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel are returning for the ninth instalment, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are reprising their roles, while John Cena and Michael Rooker are new additions.

Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The film is set to hit cinemas in May 2020.