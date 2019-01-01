Reese Witherspoon: 'I've experienced sexual harassment'

Reese Witherspoon believes it's impossible for women to avoid sexual harassment because it's become so "normalised".

The actress is producing and starring in the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which centres on a female morning show anchor who finds herself on shaky ground after her longtime male co-host is fired from his position over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

For Reese, the plot line hit close to home, as she confessed to Radio Times magazine she's "of course" experienced sexual harassment first-hand.

"I don't think there's a woman in the world who hasn't. I've been doing this for 30 years; it was very normalised when I first started," she told the publication. "It was almost a condition of employment to look the other way about comments, or even things that were more egregious.

"That's why (The Morning Show) is really interesting - it addresses the systemic abuse of power. How did it get so out of hand?"

However, actress Jennifer Aniston, who plays the female lead in the new series, confessed she's had a "pretty easy time" throughout her career when it comes to equality, admitting: "Even back on Friends, it wasn't so much about women being paid the same as men - some of the women were being paid more.

"It was more about, 'We're doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.' I wouldn't feel good going to work knowing someone was getting x amount and I was getting something greater," she reflected.

The Morning Show debuts 1 November.