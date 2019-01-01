Selma Blair plans to continue acting despite MS battle

Selma Blair has no plans to let her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) put an end to her acting career.

The 47-year-old, who went public with her diagnosis with the lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord last October, has been doing her utmost to be as open as possible with her fans with regards to her treatment plan, which involves gruelling hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and intense chemotherapy.

But speaking to TMZ, the Cruel Intentions star insisted she's "doing well" and is looking forward to returning to work soon.

"I hope we can all see that there's room for everyone," she said of finding roles that cater to her condition. "It takes a little patience sometimes to see us all."

The actress, who now walks with a cane for support, went on to reflect on the outpouring of well wishes she received since going public with her diagnosis, adding: "In public I'm just a little overstimulated so it might seem like I'm not doing that well but I can do well.

"It means so much that we all see each other and are kind," Selma gushed. "People have been very kind to me and I am so appreciative."