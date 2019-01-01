Linda Hamilton struggled watching stunt doubles in new Terminator movie

Linda Hamilton "found it really painful" to watch stunt doubles performing in her place while filming Terminator: Dark Fate.

While the 63-year-old actress had no issue taking on even the most dangerous of stunts, producers used stunt doubles in her place at points for safety purposes.

However, Linda struggled to hand over the reins of her character Sarah Connor to someone else.

"It'll be interesting to see when I watch the film, how seamless it looks because on a film of this scale there will always be some version of you running around doing something that you have no control over and I found that really painful," she told FilmStories.co.uk. "I don't have a lot of trust."

Citing their "overselling" of scenes, such as getting Sarah to "thrash" while in a car accident, Linda continued: "You have to have some body control as we don't want to see Sarah Connor like a rag doll, we want to see a strong woman, even if she's in an uncontrolled moment. I was just constantly saying, 'Don't thrash! Run faster! Hold that weapon better! Bend your knees! Bend your...' I mean I was terrible! But that's because I wanted it all to represent me."

Terminator: Dark Fate, which also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, is due for release on Friday.