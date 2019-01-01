Zooey Deschanel's husband files for divorce

Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband has filed for divorce just days after the actress went public with her new romance.

The New Girl star posted photos of herself and her new man, Jonathan Scott, on Instagram last week, and now Jacob Pechenik wants to officially end his four-year marriage, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

He filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and asked for joint physical and legal custody of the their two children - daughter Elsie Otter, four, and two-year-old Charlie Wolf. He is also asking to split attorney fees.

Zooey and the producer, who married in 2015, announced their separation in early September by releasing a joint statement which read: "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners."

Zooey, who fell for her new boyfriend - the star of reality show Property Brothers - on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They divorced in 2012.